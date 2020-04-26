Win David Soul Gold CDs

DAVID SOUL GOLD3CD SET AND GOLD VINYL SET FOR RELEASE FOR MOTHER’S DAYA black and white photo of a personDescription automatically generatedFans of David Soul, the internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter who shot to fame in the 1970s as Hutch, one half of the crimefighting duo in the hit international television series Starsky & Hutch, will be delighted to learn that DAVID SOUL GOLD will be released on 6 March 2020 as a 3CD set and on Gold vinyl.A perfect Mother’s Day gift, DAVID SOUL GOLD is released on the Crimson Music label as a 3 CD set comprising 45 songs compiled from David’s 5 albums, plus a new recording of Don’t Give Up on Us and as a 14-track vinyl album, on the Demon Music label featuring five of David’s hits. Included on both CDs and album are Don’t Give Up On Us, Silver Lady, Going In With My Eyes Open, Let’s Have A Quiet Night In and It Sure Brings Out The Love In Your Eyes.David has had a long and varied career. In addition to music and a 50 plus year career, David has starred in six television series; in such films as Magnum Force with Clint Eastwood and Salem’s Lot with James Mason, The Key to Rebecca with Cliff Robertson and in many movies for television. Perhaps most notable however, was his performance as ‘Hutch’ in the hit television series, Starsky & Hutch, also starring Paul Michael Glaser as Starsky and Antonio Fargas as ‘Huggy Bear’.David was born in Chicago, USA, grew up between war-ravaged post-WWII Berlin and the prairies of South Dakota. In 1961, he travelled with his family to Mexico City where he studied Latin-American social-political history at the University of Mexico with intention of a career in foreign service. While there he was given his first guitar and was taught the traditional folksongs of Mexico. He hitch-hiked back to Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1962, and needing a job, he auditioned at a University of Minnesota coffee-house and as the only ‘blonde, blue-eyed Norwegian’ who could sing a Mexican folksong, he got the job. He considers himself an accidental singer but, none-the-less, in 1965, music was his ticket to New York as ‘The Covered Man’ and then, in 1967, it would pave the road into acting, Los Angeles and Hollywood.Though music has always been David’s first love, it was the phenomenal success of Starsky & Hutch that finally prompted record company interest in his music. He was teamed-up with British songwriter Tony MacCauley (Build Me a Buttercup) and together they recorded all five of David’s hits. In the late 70s, David, Tony and Private Stock Records sold more singles in the U.K. than any other artist. Included in that statistic are number one hits Don’t Give Up On Us, Baby (U.K. & U.S.), and Silver Lady along with three other top twelve hits. Over the next years, David and his Band of Friends toured extensively across America, the U.K. and internationally and recorded five albums. In 1977 David was also asked to perform for Queen Elizabeth at her Silver Jubilee.After years in Los Angeles and Paris, Soul was invited to Britain in 1995 by impresario, Bill Kenwright to star in the play Catch Me If You Can. It was followed by another and yet another and finally, having toured the country and tasted British life, he decided to stay. He eventually became a British citizen in 2004 and in 2010, he married a most wonderful woman, Helen Snell.David’s love of theatre has grown and he has both toured the U.K. and Ireland and played in the West End. He’s toured with such productions as David Mamet’s Speed The Plow, Ira Levin’s Deathtrap, Cole Porter’s musical Anything Goes. In the West End David has starred in The Dead Monkey by Nick Darke and Sam Shepherd’s Fool For Love, both of which he also produced and directed. Other West End productions include Alan Ayckbourn’s Comic Potential, Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas’ Jerry Springer The Opera, Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers and Jerry Herman’s Mack and Mabel. He’s currently writing a stage presentation of the great Nobel prize-winning Chilean poet, Pablo NerudaSome of Soul’s UK TV and film credits include appearances on Little Britain, Top Gear, Graham Norton, plus dramatic roles in Holby City, Dalziel and Pascoe, Lewis, Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile. More recently David is producing a documentary in Havana called CUBAN SOUL… documenting the bizarre political and bureaucratic ‘circus’ he’s faced as he tries to restore Ernest Hemingway’s old ’55 Chrysler for display at the Hemingway Museum in Havana.David Soul Gold is the perfect opportunity to listen to the music of this multi-talented artist.