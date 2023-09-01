Single Wily Bo Walker & Don Gordon Walking In The Past (Gonna Dance Gonna Sing) Andy Snipper Share with:





Nobody ever said that Wily Bo Walker was lazy and yet another single release, this time with Don Gordon, taken from the forthcoming album ‘Time Will Throw Us Away’, and yet another belter.



Unlike his Rattling Bone Review material, this is, relatively, straight ahead Blues/rock. A real anthem, this will be a real crowd pleaser live with its riffs and massive choruses. I reckon that it is also his biggest production to date with all sorts of shenanigans happening as the number winds to its conclusion.



Most of the Wily Bo stable are present, Kareña K, Louise Ward, Max Saidi, Tommy Rhodes, Ronnie Horner, Danny Flam are all involved, and the number is big, brash and altogether bloody wonderful.



Walking in the Past (Gonna Dance, Gonna Sing) | Wily Bo Walker & Don Gordon | Wily Bo Walker (bandcamp.com)



