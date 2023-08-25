Single Elles Bailey Long Road Ahead Andy Snipper Share with:





Another new single from the busy Ms B, and it is another Americana delight.



‘Long Road Ahead’ was originally written by Delaney Bramlett and I remember the version by Delaney & Bonnie from the very early seventies.



“I’m a big Delaney and Bonnie fan,” says Elles enthusiastically, “and this song really resonates with me as I travel in this musical journey: `there’s a long road ahead, and a lot to leave behind`.

“What’s funny is I couldn’t find the lyrics anywhere so for the second verse: I’ve just had to guess at them!

“I reckon this recording is wild, showing my band at their best. It’s a one-take track that’s edgy, slightly uncontrolled but has a real sense of excitement with it. I’m loving playing it live too!“



It is a rolling and rumbunctious track, perfectly suited to Elles band, who sound as though they are digging it enormously. Wailing Hammond and big drum sound, bass line is up front and sounds like he’s got the heavy strings on. Joe Wilkins guitar lines are a perfect counter to the organ. The sheer energy from the band is fizzing and popping.

And then you have Elles vocals, true to the original but very much her own version of the song, throaty and airy at the same time.



This one is going to be a live favourite for years to come.



