Another single from When Rivers Meet’s upcoming album ‘Aces Are High’, and a real banger it is too.



Cold, with a massive beat and Telecaster riff, Grace’s impassioned and pleading vocals override every thing else.

It is harsh, no sense of sweetness or succour, this is the wail of a woman who has had enough.

Musically, it is a new place for the duo, but one that really works.

"We've always stuck to a certain structure to create our songs, says WRMs vocalist, mandolin and violin player, Grace Bond, "but with this song we removed any limitations, and we consider it to be a really unique song for our repertoire."







As a pointer to the new album, it sounds great, I cannot wait to hear the whole thing.



