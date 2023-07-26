Bywater Call are a Canadian outfit and their labels are Southern Soul & Roots Rockers but what that doesn’t tell you is that they are as funky as Little Feat and wail like Lynrd Skynrd.
Lead singer Meghan Parnell has a dusky and soulful presentation while Dave Barnes adds some hearty slide guitar. The melody is carried by John Kervin with bass (Mike Meusel), drums (Bruce McCarthy), horns (Julian Nalli, sax and Stephen Dyte, trumpet) and keys all captured live-off-the-floor giving the sound a really live punch.
It’s got an incredibly intense and active groove and even got this old grump on the floor.
If this is anything to go by, their headline gigs in October are going to be a blast.
Coulsdon, Tuesday Night Music Club Tuesday 3rd October 2023
Sittingbourne, The Bourne Music Club Thursday 5th October 2023
Newcastle, The Cluny Friday 6th October 2023
Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms Saturday 7th October 2023
Hartlepool, Steelies Sunday 8th October 2023
London, The Grace Monday 9th October 2023
Blackpool, Waterloo Music Bar Thursday 12th October 2023