Single

Bywater Call

Sweet Maria

Independent (label)
26 July 2023 (released)
35 min
Andy Snipper

Share with:

Holy Smoke!!

Bywater Call are a Canadian outfit and their labels are Southern Soul & Roots Rockers but what that doesn’t tell you is that they are as funky as Little Feat and wail like Lynrd Skynrd.



Lead singer Meghan Parnell has a dusky and soulful presentation while Dave Barnes adds some hearty slide guitar. The melody is carried by John Kervin with bass (Mike Meusel), drums (Bruce McCarthy), horns (Julian Nalli, sax and Stephen Dyte, trumpet) and keys all captured live-off-the-floor giving the sound a really live punch.

It’s got an incredibly intense and active groove and even got this old grump on the floor.

If this is anything to go by, their headline gigs in October are going to be a blast.


Coulsdon, Tuesday Night Music Club
Tuesday 3rd October 2023

Sittingbourne, The Bourne Music Club
Thursday 5th October 2023

Newcastle, The Cluny
Friday 6th October 2023

Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms
Saturday 7th October 2023

Hartlepool, Steelies
Sunday 8th October 2023

London, The Grace
Monday 9th October 2023

Blackpool, Waterloo Music Bar
Thursday 12th October 2023

Sheffield, Corporation
Friday 13th October 2023

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW!

,

LATEST REVIEWS