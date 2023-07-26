Holy Smoke!!



Bywater Call are a Canadian outfit and their labels are Southern Soul & Roots Rockers but what that doesn’t tell you is that they are as funky as Little Feat and wail like Lynrd Skynrd.







Lead singer Meghan Parnell has a dusky and soulful presentation while Dave Barnes adds some hearty slide guitar. The melody is carried by John Kervin with bass (Mike Meusel), drums (Bruce McCarthy), horns (Julian Nalli, sax and Stephen Dyte, trumpet) and keys all captured live-off-the-floor giving the sound a really live punch.



It’s got an incredibly intense and active groove and even got this old grump on the floor.



If this is anything to go by, their headline gigs in October are going to be a blast.





Coulsdon, Tuesday Night Music Club

Tuesday 3rd October 2023



Sittingbourne, The Bourne Music Club

Thursday 5th October 2023



Newcastle, The Cluny

Friday 6th October 2023



Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

Saturday 7th October 2023



Hartlepool, Steelies

Sunday 8th October 2023



London, The Grace

Monday 9th October 2023



Blackpool, Waterloo Music Bar

Thursday 12th October 2023



Sheffield, Corporation

Friday 13th October 2023



