Fresh back from his first US shows and a whole series of UK festivals, Jack J Hutchinson has a new album planned for release next year and this is the first single from it.



Quite a belter it is too!

Massive riff and solos from Hutchinson backed up by a mighty engine room of Phil Wilson on drums and Charlie Rachael Kay on bass, it hits you in the face and keeps punching.

Apparently, it was originally to have been a slower and Bluesy number until producer Josiah Manning heard it, he transformed it into a three-minute, in-your-face rocker!

And it so works that way.







“The song is about being positive and sticking to your guns, even when everyone around you is trying to pull you down. It’s got one of those ‘punch the air’ choruses and will be a blast to play live!”



It’s certainly a blast to listen to.



UK TOUR 2023

Sept 16: South West Rally, St Austell

Sept 26: The Tuesday Night Music Club (TNMC), Coulsdon

Sept 27: The Half Moon, London

Sept 28: The Flying Circus, Newark

Sept 29: The Bullingdon, Oxford

Sept 30: Echo Hotel Music Club

Oct 1: The Patriot, Crumlin

Oct 4: Trillians, Newcastle

Oct 5: Bannermans, Edinburgh

Oct 6: Nightrain, Bradford

Oct 7: Louisiana, Bristol

Oct 8: Cornwall Rocks

Oct 27: Hallelujah Festival, Hartlepool

Dec 3: Planet Rockstock

Tickets: http://www.jackjhutchinsonmusic.com

