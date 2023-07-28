Fresh back from his first US shows and a whole series of UK festivals, Jack J Hutchinson has a new album planned for release next year and this is the first single from it.
Quite a belter it is too! Massive riff and solos from Hutchinson backed up by a mighty engine room of Phil Wilson on drums and Charlie Rachael Kay on bass, it hits you in the face and keeps punching. Apparently, it was originally to have been a slower and Bluesy number until producer Josiah Manning heard it, he transformed it into a three-minute, in-your-face rocker! And it so works that way.
“The song is about being positive and sticking to your guns, even when everyone around you is trying to pull you down. It’s got one of those ‘punch the air’ choruses and will be a blast to play live!”
It’s certainly a blast to listen to.
UK TOUR 2023 Sept 16: South West Rally, St Austell Sept 26: The Tuesday Night Music Club (TNMC), Coulsdon Sept 27: The Half Moon, London Sept 28: The Flying Circus, Newark Sept 29: The Bullingdon, Oxford Sept 30: Echo Hotel Music Club Oct 1: The Patriot, Crumlin Oct 4: Trillians, Newcastle Oct 5: Bannermans, Edinburgh Oct 6: Nightrain, Bradford Oct 7: Louisiana, Bristol Oct 8: Cornwall Rocks Oct 27: Hallelujah Festival, Hartlepool Dec 3: Planet Rockstock Tickets: http://www.jackjhutchinsonmusic.com