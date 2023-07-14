Single Joe Bonamassa Well, I Done Got Over It Andy Snipper Share with:





Bonamassa is celebrating 20 years since his release of ‘Blues Deluxe’ and this is the first single from the new abum.

A cover of Guitar Slim’s classic ‘Well, I Done Got Over It’, it’s absolutely classic Joe Bonamassa. He’s got the essence of the original, but he adds a huge amount of that thing that sets Bonamassa aside from the majority – he really feels the song and gives it a punch and funk like almost no-one else.





“My father introduced me to Guitar Slim a long time ago, back when I was a kid. There was a compilation album called ‘Best of Guitar Slim’ and it was him on the cover and he was cradling one of these Gold Top Les Pauls and I was a fan ever since. He has such a velvety smooth voice, and he had such a way of delivering a song. We did a very British take on this Guitar Slim song, it’s like the Blues Breakers meets Guitar Slim meets Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith and company,” Bonamassa reflects.



