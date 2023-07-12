Music-News.com were granted an exclusive interview with Suzy Starlite and Simon Campbell of Starlite & Campbell, before the release of their new album ‘Starlite.One’.







The two are releasing the first album under the name Starlite & Campbell Band and are not overly prolific, but they are the sort of band who, when they release new material, need to be listened to.



They have been around the music business for a long while, playing and interacting with other artists, but only together as a band for about six or seven years.



All three albums were recorded in different countries as their nomadic influences have pulled them from the Isle Of Man to Germany and finally to Portugal, and all three have a very different feel.





