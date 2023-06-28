Seba Safe presents universal truths on the EP ‘Rainy,’ yet occasionally misses opportunities to delve deeper.



The EP’s opening track, ‘On My Way,’ embraces a willingness to be radio, friendly, with its light synth and smooth rock guitar. These instruments aid an artist who, with vocal enhancement engaged, pitter-patters through his lyrics.



This method introduces the listener to a charming soundscape that effectively establishes a lighthearted mood.



The laid-back guitar suffuses the rest of the record, paving the way for the six-track set to explore themes of desolation, (‘Afterlife’), forbidden love (‘Oblivion’), and self-reflection. From the outset, the listener encounters compelling lyricism.



“Choosing to lose what is not for you can be everything,” Safe proclaims in the opening track.



This sharp observation underscores the idea that letting go often improves our lives, revealing the unexpected paths we might take.



This relatable sentiment is enhanced by a well-placed reference to Millhouse from The Simpsons, adding a touch of good humor.



The press notes for the song describe it as a “very personal” reflection on the writers’ roots and the emigration of young people from Ireland. Regrettably, this concept does not fully materialize within the track’s four-minute span. Without the contextual information provided beforehand, the lyrics fall short of revealing a more intimate perspective.



On title track ‘Rainy,’ listeners are treated to warm reassurance through life’s ups and downs. The song is sunny by nature, with a blue, sky, sound. Thanks in part to the contented moaning of the pedal steel guitar.



‘Oblivion’ tells the tale of a whirlwind affair in which our protagonist is living for the thrill of it all. Safe sings, “Forbidden, I let you in. I love living this way, in simple sin.”



It’s a robust song, enriched by the excellent production work of Duncan Mills (Florence + the Machine, Jamie Cullum).



Although the lyrics convey the singer’s passion, listeners may wonder why this particular rendezvous is oh so sinful. While not a deal-breaker, this does seem like a missed opportunity to explore deeper narrative territory.



Photo credit: Bryony Coles



