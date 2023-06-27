Anytime a new album from Malcolm Holcombe arrives, it is a cause for celebration. Not least because he is a great singer/songwriter in the folk/country vein, but also because he was diagnosed with cancer only last year and is still making music that is supremely listenable to.

That voice, grizzled and harsh. And his songs, songs of despair, of strength and weakness all coupled with intense guitar playing. This album was recorded as a duet with Jared Tyler, a set of songs that they needed to get down in case the worst happened.







Holcombe is a survivor of his own worst excesses as well as more trials than most would survive, and it all comes out in his music. As does his eternal sense of hope, a feeling that there may be something around the corner.

The music is not unremitting greyness. He plays and sings with Jared applying textures of mandolin, dobro, harmonies, banjo & guitar and, while many songs are cautionary tales, there are songs of gentle humour and ribald jokery.



Malcolm Holcombe is a genuine original. Probably the best musician working in the US today.

