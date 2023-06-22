Glastonbury Day 1

Glastonbury Festival opened it’s gates on Wednesday, so bands and stages are buzzing by Thursday. Indeed we are happy to be grooving and chilling at the Greenpeace stage with all its colours and beautiful people, and bask in the summer sun whilst watching V C Pines. Soul flavored songs with some cool beats. With purple hair and a fine falsetto it’s a solid Glastonbury debut. Notable are the tracks ‘Colours’ co-written with The 1975’s Ross MacDonald and the wonderful ‘Running’.



Tom A Smith made his debut at the Summerville stage. Set in the southern most point of the festival with a hill overlooking the whole set up (see picture), close to the craft and healing fields and the ‘Sacred Space’, a preferred hang-out for many. The stage itself is small but beautifully set with a steep hill facing it able to hold hundreds of people that were indeed present to see the young and undoubtedly talented Tom A Smith. Very committed and raw, he gives his all as he chops chords on his small acoustic guitar, his voice shrill and loud. Maybe a bit more dynamics to temper some of his songs will come as he sharpens his craft but the crowd really warm to the boy from Sunderland. ‘Weirdo’ and a song co-written with Miles Kane, ‘Like You Do’ the high points.



The love Buzz who will be playing five times throughout this festival and their opening slot is at the Bread and Roses tent with an abundance of enthusiasm and joie de vivre. Great sound set-up here and the band really play their songs with gusto. A five piece band, onstage with the core of the band from Cork they look the part and their power pogo pop/punk songs are rousing. A band to check out for sure. Great songs with ‘Harp’, ‘Sainsbury’s’ and ‘Ten Spots’ standouts.



Frankie Morrow, a Scottish female led five piece follow and also sound good and have fine spirit, the set highlighting their new single ‘Crave’.



Example, the chart topping crossover dance icon packs out and more, The Glade stage and it’s full on dance and singalong.



Unable to even get into the Summerville viewing area to see the popular Hal Baker it’s back to the the Lonely Hearts, The Levels and Stonebridge Bar stages where we stay as night-time settles down, along with the masses who love to congregate, dance and chill out . Great start to the festival with the best yet to come.



