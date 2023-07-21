Album Pat McManus Live In France Andy Snipper Share with:





Over the years I must have seen Pat McManus live around a dozen times and he has always been one of the most explosive and exciting acts on the international stage. I simply cannot remember a poor performance or a ‘dialed in’ gig.

This was recorded at the TRIBAL Rock festival in Peymeinade, France last year and absolutely exemplifies what has made him such a top performer for the last 40 years or so.



There is a great tradition of Celt-rockers with the likes of Rory Gallagher, Thin Lizzy, Horslips, Uncle Bard & the Dirty Bastards (who join McManus on stage here for 1 number). All of them have that great combination of solid Blues/rock with a Celtic heart and McManus has always been part of that legacy.



On straight rockers such as ‘Blacklisted’ the band of McManus on guitar, Paul Faloon on drums & Plunkett McComb, kick ass with a strong and steady beat, McManus riffing like crazy, while on ballads such as Lynott & Moores ‘Parisienne Walkways’ McManus shows that he has a superb touch and feel for the guitar.

‘Traditional Set’ features McManus on violin throwing out an Irish reel and he pays tribute to his old friend Gary Moore with a beautiful ballad ‘Belfast Boy’.



It’s a cracking album, really showing what makes Pat McManus the star he is.



