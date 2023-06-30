Album The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band A Door Inside Your Mind The complete Reprise recordings 1966 – 1968 Andy Snipper Share with:





As you might guess, The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band hailed from the West Coast of the US and comprised a bunch of teenage musicians from the Hollywood Hills and an LA playboy, laying down music with influences as varied as British invasion pop, folk music (American rather than British), psychedelic and the various protest movements.

They garnered a decent following but never quite made it and have since become a cult success with original copies of their albums going for stupid money.



The package consists of all 3 albums released on Reprise records, together with both stereo and mono mixes (mono mixes never before on CD) plus a CD out outtakes and other versions. You also get a rather good booklet.



Musically, it’s great fun. Lots of sixties jangly guitars, some excellent harmonies and lightweight drumming. Very much of its time but there are a few tracks on the first album that actually contain a more subversive element including a great version of Frank Zappa’s ‘Help, I’m A Rock’.



As you progress through the 3 albums, the material starts to get gradually darker – very much mirroring the scene in LA at the time (the Manson murders were in ’69).

Album 2 ‘Vol2’ is darker musically than the debut album a has definite elements of Zappa’s mixing tracks together, as well as a rockier sound and tempo.

Album 3, ‘A Childs Guide To Good & Evil’, has tracks such as ‘A Child Of A Few Hours Is Burning To Death’ and a silent track titled ‘Anniversary Of World War III’.



It’s a fascinating set to progress through and see the band developing as musicians as well as picking up on the difference of the LA scene to that of San Francisco.

