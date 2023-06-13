Twenty-two years since The Hives last played The Garage in North London, they are back. The packed-out venue is bristling with excitement, their latest single ‘Countdown To Shutdown’ released only three hours prior, from forthcoming album ‘The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons’, their first new music in 11 years.There’s no support band. At 9pm the intro music of Chopin’s Funeral March silences the throng and as the band take to the stage. Announcing the arrival of first song and last single ‘Bogus Operandi’ with a loud repeated chord left to hang in the air before the riff is introduced and the touch paper is lit.The Hives are an explosion of rock 'n' roll energy, second track ‘Main Offender’ sees the mosh pit take off in full force. A hot night, now tropical. The five-piece dressed in a black suits with white lightning bolts, are hotter still.Frontman Pelle Almqvist is never short of a word or two, his provocative confident banter and infectious charisma assures there is never a dull moment. We are treated to more new album songs In the shape of ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’ and ‘Stick Up’ of which Almqvist says “we might as well call it, it’s the best song of the year”. You never know, he might be right, the new album certainly packs a punch. The raw energy of the Swedish garage rock revivalists is palpable.‘Hate to Say I Told You So’ is mosh pit heaven, The Hives stage presence is all-encompassing as Almqvist throws himself into the pogoing mass, the audience at fever pitch. A masterclass in tight, flawless, frenzied rock 'n' roll, every member deserving of praise. Pounding drums, thunderous basslines, and the dual guitar attack of Nicholaus Arson and Vigilante Carlstroem creating a wall of sound that transports me back in time. ‘Countdown to Shutdown’ closed the main set and pulled us all back to the present.‘Come On!’ and ‘Tick Tick Boom’ ended a wonderous sweat drenched set. The magnetic personality of Almqvist coupled with their signature blend of garage punk and '60s rock influences ensures The Hives remain just as volatile and explosive as they were twenty-two years ago. A cathartic experience, I left feeling less stressed and mildly euphoric, the mosh pit workout had done its job. Well-being had been restored. Maybe The Hives should be prescribed on the NHS? It definitely worked for me.Bogus OperandiMain OffenderWalk Idiot WalkRigor Mortis RadioGood SamaritanGo Right AheadStick UpHate to Say I Told You SoTrapdoor SolutionI'm AliveCountdown to ShutdownCome On!Tick Tick Boom