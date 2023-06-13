We had the opportunity to sit down with talented country artist Dianña and discuss her brand new gritty, infectious single "Girl With No Last Name." With a music catalog that has already achieved over one million combined streams on Spotify, Dianña is well on her way to stardom. However, if you've never heard of her before, here's your chance!Hey Dianña! Tell us more about you. What's your journey been like so far in the music industry?
I have always loved music. Music took me away from a lot of hardships in my life over which I had no control. Music put me in a world of my own. As far as the music industry, I love being able to sing about my life’s journey, be it tragic or happy. I get to share MY STORIES.Who and what are your musical inspirations?
My inspirations in country music at the moment are Dolly Parton for her story writing skills, Chris Stapleton for his cool sound, and Keith Urban for bringing in the Rock guitar sounds. I am loving Elle King and Jelly Roll for their alternative country sound. We love your new single 'Girl With No Last Name.' Very edgy, powerful tune. What inspired this song?
Girl With No Last Name was inspired by my feelings about the many last names I’ve been given from birth through marriage. I just go by Dianña now because of all the drama I associate with my last names. Each verse tells a story linked to one of my last names. The bridge screams about how those who gave me those names should pay for my therapy. For now, writing about my life and putting my songs out is MY THERAPY!What's next for you and your musical career?
I hope to start performing live again, which basically stopped for a few years during the pandemic. I love to sing live on stage! To tour is my Dream! What's one hobby you enjoy doing outside of music?
My newest hobby outside of music is creating a quiet sanctuary in my own backyard. I also like going to Flee Markets and Goodwill. I guess it’s true, other people's junk is becoming my new treasure.How can our readers keep up with you going forward?
You can follow me on any of my social media including TikTok
, Instagram
, YouTube
, Spotify
and my Website diannacountry.com
. #diannacountry