Mike Ross has been about in the UK music business long enough to reach six albums, and he has been steadily building a reputation as an artist of real individuality and integrity. He sings, writes and plays a powerful guitar, as well as producing his own material and collaborating with others in the rising tide of British artists – Elles Bailey, Jack Hutchinson & Troy Redfern have all been happy to be associated with him.



‘Third Eye Open’ is his sixth album and a stormer of a disc it is too.

12 tracks, all in the ‘rock’ genre and all of them completely individual. You can hear echoes of many other bands but he manages to create songs that are memorable individually and an album that is a joy to play time and again from start to finish.

It’s a barnstormer of an album, there seems to be real emotion and o little joy in the playing and some damn fine writing.



Ross’ vocal style is akin to Southern Rock and he has a strong voice but for me it is his guitar playing that really attracts. He seems capable of many different guitar styles, strong on the melodic but deploying some fine riffs as well. On the album he also plays organ to fine extent and he is supported by Derek Randall on bass and Darren Lee on drums , the three kicking up a hell of a noise. Jack Hutchinson appears on four tracks.







I was looking forward to the album but it is better than I expected – one of the rock albums of the year.



