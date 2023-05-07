Big Eurovision Welcome

If you did not already know this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Liverpool.



To welcome the event to the city the National Lottery and the city of Liverpool held an outdoor concert on the St George’s Hall esplanade featuring musical acts from the city along with some Eurovision favourites



Recognising the dance music heritage of legendary Liverpool night club Cream, Kelli-Leigh provided a stunning opening number of More Than Friends the track she featured on by Wirral born DJ James Hype.



Merseysider Jamie Webster gave an emotionally charged version of This Place backed by a choir all dressed in the Eurovision colours of blue, yellow and pink. Concluding with his version of The Beatles, Come Together, Webster had done his home city proud.



Drag Queen, The Vivienne provided a cheeky and over the top version of ABBA’s Waterloo, all done in the true spirit of Eurovision.



The Lightning Seeds brought a touch of pure pop to the stage with The Life of Riley and Lucky You before a slimmed down version of Atomic Kitten reminded the audience of their Number One hit, Whole Again.



Alexander Burke was an unexpected surprise giving a rousing version of Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman though a more poignant moment was when Ukrainian singer Jamala sung an emotional version of her 2016 Eurovision winner 1944.



Still sounding good nearly fifty years on from the original release, You To Me Are Everything by The Real Thing was given a powerful and soulful rendition.



As 2014 Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst gave a stunning version of Rise Like A Phoenix angels flew across the audience, it may have appeared an over the top moment but somehow it all fitted in admirably.



The first appearance since 1987 of the original line up of Frankie Goes To Hollywood was highly anticipated, unfortunately they only performed one track, Welcome To The Pleasuredome, excellent as it was, the omission of The Power of Love seemed like a missed opportunity and would have been a fitting finale.



Instead it was left to Zara Larson to close the proceedings with Can’t Tame Her and You Got The Love in a bid yet again to the Cream dance club.

