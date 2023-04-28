Single When Rivers Meet Perfect Stranger Andy Snipper Share with:





Mr & Mrs Bond are back and their new album ‘Aces High’ is already up for pre-order.



This is the second single taken from it and a real belter it is.



Grace’s wailing vocals over Aaron’s Sabbath-esque riff and with a huge chorus, it makes for a grand piece of Blues/Rock.

“We wanted to write a song about our relationship and how we first met,” says lead singer and mandolin player Grace. “Our relationship is intense and creative. We wanted to write a song that reflects that tension throughout.”

Definitely does carry the intensity and a certain sense of danger and risk in the production.







They will be starting their latest tour, the “Breaker of Chains”, which kicks off on Friday 28 April with a sold-out hometown concert at the Colchester Arts Centre. Tickets for the 14-date UK tour are available from www.whenriversmeet.co.uk/tour.

