Hawkwind are the band that just will not fade away. This is their 35th studio album (some under different band names) and sits alongside their 13 live albums and 17 compilations. The most prolific British band of all time.



And yet, the quality is still there. The music taking twists and turns but still incorporating elements of the original space-rock and jam-band workouts.

Only Dave Brock is still there from the original 1969 Band X which became Hawkwind Zoo but he has always surrounded himself with musicians who follow his musical path and the current lineup is no exception featuring Richard Chadwick on drums, Magnus Martin on keyboards & guitars, Thighpaulsandra (Tim Lewis) on keyboards & synthesizers and Doug MacKinnon on bass.



The DNA of Hawkwind is there is every track but, as always, there are diversions and themes that come at you from left field. ‘Aldous Huxley’ features a recording of Huxley discussing an acid trip with an ethereal synth pattern floating around the number, ‘They Are So Easily Distracted’ has a classic rave groove over a grand piano theme and cool jazz solo stretching out in a remarkable jam.

The extended numbers almost outnumber the shorter ones and you get the definite feeling that the band are back into the groove that made their earlier material so effective – not so much a Dave Brock solo album but far more a band working as a unit.







I happily picked up on individual tracks such as the 10 minute instrumental title track or the short but classic ‘USB1’ but the album as a whole really hits the mark and I found myself listening to the album from start to finish a few times.



Very much a continuation of Hawkwind as a band and a fine album.



