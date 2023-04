Single When Rivers Meet Play My Game Andy Snipper Share with:





When Rivers Meet just keep moving forward – a juggernaut of two, unstoppable and growing all the way.



They have a new album due out in late summer – ‘Aces Are High’ - and the first single from it is a full production driving Blues with a ton of groove to boot.



Catchy as hell, Grace’s voice deep and sultry and Aaron pounding a strong riff, it’s got real ear-worm characteristics, but in a good way.