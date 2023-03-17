Venbee interviewed by Music-News.com Editor - Marco Gandolfi - at The British Music Embassy, The Courtyard, Austin Texas as part of SXSW Music Festival on March 17, 2023.



View our exclusive uncut interview below.







The South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Festival is an annual event held in Austin, Texas, which showcases the latest and greatest in music from around the world. The festival, which began in 1987, has grown into a massive event, attracting thousands of performers and music fans from all over the globe.



During the festival, more than 2,000 artists perform in various venues across Austin, from bars and clubs to outdoor stages and concert halls. The festival features a diverse range of music genres, from rock, hip hop, and country to electronic, jazz, and world music.

