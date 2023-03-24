Album Lana Del Rey Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Newsdesk Share with:





Lana Del Rey has always been known for her angelic voice and sentimental lyrics that continuously seem to hit close to home. Her vulnerability on “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” is shown through long and slow storytelling songs. This album speaks to the melodic memory of some of her earlier work, “Ultraviolence” and “Born to Die in particular,” that catapulted her career and reputation. This does not mean you cannot hear how she has evolved over the years both vocally and lyrically.



We have been given an image of her through her work as a free-spirited soul with a tortured heart and mind. “This is What Makes Us Girls,” “Ride,” “Blue Jeans” and “Black Beauty” plus many more all showcase her struggles- sent away at a young age because of her mischievous life style coupled with a drinking problem, the war in her head between good and bad, falling for the bad boy who always leaves and the idea of changing ones look for someone else.



Her newest album explores a different side of her thoughts and life- loss and the idea of not having. Those may sound similar, but the death of a relative is a different emptiness than not being married or having children.



The album starts with “The Grants,” which has a unique beginning of vocalists messing up the chorus. This is possibly Lana Del Rey’s subtle hint that nothing is perfect. It then goes into a more religious perspective of death learned from her pastor. “Fingertips” mentions both themes- questions of will she have a child of her own and if she does, is she fit for it? She also pays tribute to her uncle who died in the Rocky Mountains and acknowledges her resentment towards her mother for not only sending her to boarding school, but telling her she will end up in institutions.



“A&W” is comprised of powerful lyrics that may be hard to digest, but they speak the truth and any women with a sexual image can relate. She touches on the idea that if she was raped, would any think she didn’t ask for it.



If you have ever seen someone die, then you know how emotional that experience is. In “Kintsugi,” Rey talks about how three of her dear family members have passed away and how she could only handle being there for one of them.



The record ends with “Taco Truck x VB” which samples from her song “Venice Bitch.” It also comes full circle to earlier thoughts on “Fingertips” in relation to Aaron Greene, someone from her hometown of Lake Placid who died, and her own suicide attempt.



“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” is a meticulously authentic, balanced and cognizant master piece that will not be forgotten like the aforementioned tunnel.



