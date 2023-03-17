Album Elles Bailey Shining In The Half Light Deluxe Edition Andy Snipper Share with:





Elles Bailey is rising on a hot streak that has been going on about 7 years. Every year sees more awards and more accolades for charting albums and singles. She has released companion albums in the past and this deluxe edition of her massively successful album ‘Shining In The Half Light’ follows in that pattern.



What you get in this edition is actually worth having. 4 completely new songs and 5 live versions of songs.

Elles says, “So, I got the whole cast together to record 5 of the tracks live at The Pool. It has been the one and only time we have been able to get the Shining in the Half Light crew all together in one room: a very special moment indeed, particularly in light of the experiences of the last few years. But it felt like it wasn’t enough; that we still had more of the story to tell.

“To do that, the band and I headed back to Devon in December 2022 — to Middle Farm Studios – exactly two years to date since the original recording —and there we tracked two new originals and two covers. These we recorded and mixed live to tape with no computers at all: a complete first for me and part of a beautiful learning curve.

“I think these tracks showcase this incredible band at their finest. It was a real blessing to make these tracks all together. It wasn’t about creating a ‘perfect’ recording, but about capturing a little spark of musical magic.”

The four new tracks include the latest single ‘Hole In My Pocket’. It’s dense and dark in tone, a real swampy feel to the whole track and comfortably blurring the lines between soul and Blues, Its actually a real cracker of a song.

‘Spinning Stopped’ is a folky acoustic number with some gorgeous depth to the vocals as Elles describes the moment her child was born.

A lovely cover of John Martyn’s ‘Over The Hill’ – very much done in Elles own style but obeying the soul of the original – and another of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Long As I Can See The Light’ given a great New Orleans vibe to it.

The live tracks are all captured as her live performances are – tight and very together but with the special looseness that live performances garner.



Overall, an excellent package of extras.



