French keyboard player and vocalist Lewis ofMan (Lewis Delhomme) has so far had his music used on campaigns by fashion labels such as Gucci and Versace.



His music comes with a funky touch that seems to be influenced by his fellow countrymen like Daft Punk – something he acknowledged as he sang part of the duo’s hits, One More Time as part of his own track, Such a Good Day. Whilst the pop radio music stations in France have yet to embrace his style of music, it felt like this could soon change – all he needs is one big hit song.



Why his collaboration with Carly Rae Jepsen on the track Move Me was not the massive hit the track deserved to be, evades me and probably Delhomme too.



The exclusion of the Move Me track was the only flaw in a near perfect performance from Carly Rae Jepsen. From arriving on stage with her two backing singers and four piece band there was not let up in a fast and energetic run through of her career to date. At times you could be forgiven that you were not watching Kylie Minogue – there is a resemblance in style and music.



This Love Ain’t Crazy opened up a near two hour show though it was not long before the confetti cannons exploded over the Manchester audience. I Really Like You and Call Me Maybe might be two of her more famous songs but there are plenty more crowd pleases too such as the newer tracks from her last album The Loneliest Time notably Bad Thing Twice and Shooting Star.



Deciding to split the concert into two acts might have seemed a good idea at the time though the only difference seemed to be was that it gave the opportunity for Jepsen to make a costume change.



In an interactive show she asked the fans to decide if they would like her to sing Your Type or Cry – in true Jepsen fashion she threw caution to the wind and decided to do both!



Go Find Yourself or Whatever provided a quitter moment as she sang the song sat on a stool as the song was stripped right back – it provided a contrasting moment to what had gone before.



The energy levels were raised again as the encore continued with Beach House and Cut to the Feeling. The feeling tonight had been one of joy and adulation from both sides of the stage with Jepsen as likeable and charming as ever.





Photo credit: Graham Clark

