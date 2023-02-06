Southern style rock with a psychedelic edge and an infectious amount of energy. This is the first album from DeWolff that has really grabbed my ear and I have to say, it is the most satisfying listen I’ve had in a while.

Everything about their sound is bigger and brighter than most of the bands around at the moment and while they aren’t totally original in their music – there is a definite Sly Stone feel to some of their material – they certainly play to win over hearts and minds.







Then there is the massive ‘Rosita’ which has the horns and keyboard sound of Blood Sweat & Tears crossed with Duane Allman’s slide guitar. At 16 minutes it certainly rings the changes but good fun all the way. ‘Mr Garbage Man’ is slow and dense, very bluesy and soulful. ‘Queen Of Space & Time’ has a mystical Cajun feel to it and a dense audio miasma that seems to create a chill mist around the listeners feet.



It isn’t an album of the year contender, but I somehow found myself listening with a huge smile as I started to play it again and again and again.

