To be absolutely honest, I’m not a huge fan of the roots R&B scene where it touches on rock & roll & rockabilly – there is very little that says anything new or shows more than basic slavishness to the originals and greats. But there is something about The Cadillac Kings that really does say something to me.

Maybe it is the sheer snap and exuberance of their playing, coupled with some exquisite musicianship. Maybe it is Mike Thomas’ writing. Whatever it is, they manage to really get my juices flowing and put a big smile on my face.



The band have been around since forming in 2000 and, while there have been line-up changes over the years, the current formation is stable and has been together since around 2015. They feature pianist & accordionist Tim Penn, and on guitar Mal Barclay, alongside frontman Mike Thomas who also wrote the majority of the tracks here. They also have a stunning rhythm section in Jason Reay on drums and Paul Cuff on double bass and I would say that their tightness and punchy presentation is a large part of what makes The Cadillac Kings work.



The album has 14 tracks, 12 written by Mike Thomas and 2 covers, ‘Farmer John’ written by Don "Sugarcane" Harris and Dewey Terry and ‘Beer Drinkin’ Woman’ by Memphis Slim and throughout the pace is perfect. They are an up-tempo outfit and this showing has little time for ballads although ‘Havana Mama’ and ‘Beer Drinkin’ Woman’ increase the steaminess and slow down a tad.

Tim Penn’s accordion gives a few tracks a distinctly Cajun feel and Barclay plays some fine Blues guitar but it is as an ensemble that they are at their best and bloody good it is too.



Definitely a fine way to start the year’s music and I look forward to seeing them on their tour next month

