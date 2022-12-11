DJ Big Driis aka Idris Elba, was in the house at KoKo, Camden. Elba whipped the crowd up into euphoria, with his uplifting funky house, deep, dirty electro and feel-good club tracks. Elba knows how to play for the crowd, with his unwavering remixes, edits and cuts into tracks, with expert timing.



Elba played across the board, with no rules of conformity and his two hour set nailed it. He owned his decks with tunes to create memories and expertly elevated a hyped up London crowd. DJ Driis is a dominating force, on the DJ circuit, worthy of attention - he knows his music, reads his crowd and crafts his signature, seamless set, with tight mixing.



No ego allowed on stage with Elba, he is sharp, with flawless instincts, knows his audience and delivers. His set is interspersed with percussion from Holly Madge ‘Commander of music, Goddess of Groove’ and in Elba’s words, “one of the baddest percussionists”.



Madge and Elba mess with the club classics, but with edge, energy and unrelenting style. Madge delivers, catching the beats and brings Balearic magic to the Capital at KoKo. Her percussion skills are instinctive, as she brings it on, with Elba joining her, for a resulting wave of hands-in-the-air moments. True spontaneity engrained in moments, that you least expect, in this unmatched fusion, as they step up, and the place erupts.



Elba is all about quality, diversity and having a good time, as he skates along the edge, with unquestionable ease on the decks and burns his own bright path, as DJ Driis. Hackney born Elba has presence with room for the unexpected to happen, he’s in the moment with the London crowd. He serves up and wastes no time in dropping big house tunes…



Vocals are teased in and out, synths cut up the floor, by Elba, as Madge adds an extra layer with a percussion skill set, to an outstanding two hour, hypnotic slot.



The big boss was in the house, made his mark, danced, engaged with authority and authenticity. DJ Driis walked, ran and flew, as his set ended with a receptive uproar, from the house of KoKo….





