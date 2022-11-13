Single Robert Jon & The Wreck Pain No More Andy Snipper Share with:





Robert Jon & The Wreck are fast approaching the sort of status reserved for Little Feat or the Allman Brothers – that of Southern rock royalty, Blues cut with Groove that you can only find in rare artists.



This new single was co-written by Charlie Starr, the guitarist of Blackberry Smoke, and the members of Robert Jon & The Wreck and recorded in RCA Studios in Nashville. Producer was 8X Grammy Award winning producer Dave Cobb.



As with everything Robert Jon & The Wreck have put out, it is gorgeous. A solid groove from start to finish, screaming slide guitar, Robert Jon’s Southern drawl and some stunning Hammond in the back.



It really is everything that Robert Jon & The Wreck do best. Stunning









