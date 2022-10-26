Single Jared James Nichols Down The Drain Andy Snipper Share with:





From a slightly Beatle-esque opening, Nichols turns up the power and delivers a really strong Blues/rock single with the emphasis on rock.



Produced, engineered, and mixed by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Slash, Rival Sons), he brings out Nichols vocals, giving his melodic sense a chance before the lung-busting power breaks out again.



As a guitarist, Jared James Nichols is rarely subtle, but he tempers his outright strangling of the guitar’s neck with some superb gentleness.



There is always a sense with Nichols that any lull is just a pause before the storm, but on ‘Down The Drain’ the lulls definitely have purpose and the storms are fantastic.





