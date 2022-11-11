Single The Gator Dunoon Boat Song Andy Snipper Share with:





A sublime piece of guitar playing by Iain Donald . Dense, atmospheric and unutterably intense.



Three minutes of gorgeous resonator guitar, slow and picked with a delicate hand.



The background is a boat ride to rekindle old loves and discover a child the writer didn’t know existed and the manner in which he plays brings out the fog and the dark, you can sense him peering through the gloom to see his long lost lover.

Sometimes, a simply played piece of music can stir emotions in the listener that they didn’t know existed and this is one of those delights.

