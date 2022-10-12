As a few hundred of the biggest Backseat Lovers fans in London crowded into the intimate Omeara, an anticipatory buzz circled the air. Maybe it was just the energy of youth - I felt old in the crowd at the ripe age of 24 and you’d be hard pressed to find anyone older than I am. Or maybe, just maybe, it was the feeling that this would be a special show; a secret underplay just a few weeks ahead of the Utah native’s sophomore album “Waiting To Spill”. I doubt many people will have the chance to see the band at a gig this small again.



On an increasingly foggy stage with just a shadow of blue light, the four piece band walked on to stage with a serious intensity as they launched into new single “Close Your Eyes”. Despite its release occurring only a few weeks prior, the crowd wholeheartedly sang along and watched with shining eyes as the band flailed about the stage, fully immersed in the instrumental break of the song. And for a band with so much intensity, you’d think this brooding nature would hold true throughout the set.



But like I and the other fans who have seen them perform live before knew, as soon as the song concluded the band broke into huge smiles and a giddily shy nature. This became more apparent during the operatic intro to Pictures, where perhaps in spite of himself, lead Josh Harmon couldn’t help but look amused.



It was this juxtaposition that reigned over the set. A cute little whistle intro to “Heavy” punched with an erratic dance mid song. Playing their hit “Kilby Girl” to a scream-singing crowd and then remarking with gentle sincerity afterwards that “this is really, really fun”. A pushing, heads together battle of bass and guitar during Still a Friend, and then bassist KJ reaching into the crowd to take a cheery BeReal on a fan’s phone.



In fact, the only time this juxtaposition wasn’t present and only pure, unfiltered joy was on stage (and in the crowd for that matter) was an unplanned moment. Looking out into the crowd mid-set, Harmon spotted a fan vying for his attention. One with enough musical talent to come onstage and play guitar. Fan Will “absolutely crushed” his way through Out of Tune with Josh laughing, jumping, and even forgetting the words through the song.



The set continued with a few unreleased tracks, Know Your Name and Slowing Down. And as always, the band finished their 13 song set with Sinking Ship to a crowd yearning for more. One quote from Josh summed up the night well: “Genuinely this is a very special evening. It feels very unique, there’s just something different. Thank you for being so special”.



The band’s sophomore album Waiting to Spill comes out 28 October, 2022 and they grace the UK once again in March 2023 for their biggest headline tour yet.



