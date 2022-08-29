Nighthawks

The album title tells a lot about the band and the album. Originally formed in 1972, only lead singer and harmonica player Mark Wenner remains from the original lineup. However, through 50 years and many changes in lineup, they are ‘still the best bar-band in the world’. The current lineup is Wenner, drummer Mark Stutso, guitarist Dan Hovey and bassist Paul Pisciotta and they all share vocals and songwriting.

An incredibly busy touring schedule has honed their sound and the result is a great combination of top playing and a band that is having fun together – it really shows in the music.



Now, with 50 years as a band, you aren’t going to get anything you haven’t heard before but sometimes that just doesn’t matter and this can be enjoyed just for what it is – the kind of music you would travel to the skankiest bar to listen to.



Mark Wenner’s harp playing sits at the focal point of so much that is good about this album, but Hovey’s guitar playing is tasty and the engine room drives the music with excellent bass playing and drumming.



They do a brilliant version of Jimmy Cliff’s ‘Johnny Too Bad’ and Lucinda Williams ‘West Memphis’ is a delight – played slow and soulful. ‘Gas Station Chicken’ is great fun with a really funky bassline and solo by Hovey. There aren’t any real duffers but a couple are maybe not so ‘appropriate’ in 2022 but their listeners probably won’t be too worried about them.



All told, a cracking album, full of fun and well worth checking out.



