“Making noise beautiful really appeals to me” notes On Man referring to this eponymous debut album that has turned into a tribute to his Mother who sadly passed away during its creation. Your understanding of the term ‘beautiful’ may differ and vary throughout these ten-story thereof songs, but beauty can be found in all manner of things: apparent turbulent and traumatic emotions such as sorrow, remorse, loss of control, inertia, sense of self, breakdowns in trust. All temporary, transitory blockings and hold-ups, that when seen from other viewpoints can be used to rebuild, recharge and restart.



Switching from production duties (On Man has worked with Giggs, Darq E Freaker, Zebra Katz and Mr Hudson) throughout the album you can palpably hear On Man recalibrating as a result of the benefits that cathartically and artfully arise from collaborating (HAELOS’ Lottie Benardout; Phil ‘Bastille’ Plested; Tailor; F-M-M-F).



At times alien-sounding, others human-resounding, either evocative of Ryan Olson’s production work (Bon Iver; Polica; Gayngs) of treated beats, machine-massaged tech-oes and particularly on tracks like ‘Darks’ and ‘Squares and Triangles’ (featuring F-M-M-F) artistry like Massive Attack’s doom-laden directives or Ghostpoet’s spectral sermons spring to mind. That said, light does exist amongst the shade, glints and glimmers that distract the drive to wallow, to instead follow the regenerating rays of recovery.



From the dystopic opener ‘United (Why Can’t We Say Enough)’ featuring Tailor to the falsett-tones of ‘Survive This’ it fluctuates from sombre to salutary, mournful to joyful. Lyrical amendments during the process inevitably altering meaning and message in the final product. (The former track’s promo-video stars actor/musician Keeley Forsyth whose own album ‘Limbs’ was out earlier this year.)



‘Memento Mori’ is choral history, a traipse through the canyons of the recollection banks, reselecting preferred pasts to placate the present, things unsaid, undone, unable to redress. Conversations with broken connections aiding the healing process.



Bewitching, beguiling, beautiful noise indeed.



