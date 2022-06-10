Pumping rhythms, coursing synths, and slicing percussion compose the soundscapes found on Vancouver-based producer The GOAT's latest record The Details Are Vague. The electronic producer infuses industrial and ambient sounds into his high-powered, peak-of-the-night techno adrenaline rushes. This album keeps the energy high and the pace surging with only a few instances of ethereal space for reflection. The artist (aka Chris Marcinkiewicz) is joined on two tracks by vocalists who add another dimension to this brooding underground IDM rave. While the vast majority of the music comes from artificial sources, Marcinkiewicz was committed to projecting a sense of vulnerability and humanity. “This music on The Details Are Vague didn’t come from an easy place. These last few years were very emotionally taxing and there was a lot of uncertainty with it. As we all went through it, I felt like I wanted to tap into that. I wanted the unease of this past year to live inside the music. So you’ll hear a lot of depth to the design. A lot of techno draws from dystopian imagery and art concepts and things. I just wanted it to sound human. Nothing about it is pretty. And a lot of it will have frailty to it. It reflects how delicate we are as humans in life. But also how fickle people can be towards each other.”



A galloping electro kick thud and nebulous ambience set the scene on the opener 'Removed From Service'. The tinges of Matrix-era Juno Reactor come through eventually devolving into ear-ripping garbled noises of NIN during their Year Zero period. The party continues into the early morning hours with a rallying beat akin to Underworld's beloved 'Born Slippy (NUXX)'. High energy off-time hi-hats push up the euphoria on 'Good Morning Sinners', 'Parsec', and 'Random-Dot Auto Stereogram'. The latter bombarding with missile synths and the insidious persistence of ticking 16th notes.



The first respite from the rager comes with 'Ephemeral'. A halftime break to recollect yourself amid space capsule noises and eerie ambient textures. Industrial drums eventually take over to press the song on to its spin-out conclusion. The first appearance of vocals comes courtesy of Melohalo on 'Alone' with the vocalist cooing out an anxiously excited refrain over muted drums and percolating synths and surreal pads. The drums eventually emerge from their dulled state to overtake the track with a stampeding energy.



'Textiles & Plastics' cranks the party back up with driving, dark house. Again, evolving much like an Underworld train anthem. The intensity continues to rise until the penultimate 'Reduced to Ashes' which features the album's only other instance of vocals. The bombastic drums, throbbing distorted synths and grinding yelp vocals are going to ensnare anyone who fell in love with Trent Reznor's work from Nails inception through The Downward Spiral. A powerful homage without feeling at all lifted. A strong statement to round out the record.



The Details Are Vague is a great record for headphones. There will be plenty of goodies for any discerning listener. However, its true power lies in the industrial club. Blasted over the bottom-heavy speakers while the depraved, darkly clothed creatures of the city's underbelly come out to play.

