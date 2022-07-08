Verity White has made her reputation as a hyper-active and sultry vocalist, constantly on the move onstage and with a smile as wide as the Grand Canyon. She also has a voice that many other so-called singers would kill for and this EP shows her vocals off to their best.



There is a slightly darker tone to the tracks on this EP. White’s vocals are as throaty and rich as ever but the backing is a little more dense than on previous outings. Husband Alex’s guitar lines and riffs are solid and there is a heavily synth’ed beat to most of the tracks. ‘A Thousand Times’ has a wonderful backing that will be familiar in style to fans of the band Japan, along with a reedy clarinet solo while ‘In Me’ has a dynamic and driven beat. ‘Road To Nowhere’ is my favourite track here, powerful and deeply dense and with a strong guitar riff.



Verity White is one of the most striking of the current crop of singers, brilliant live but also, as this shows, making superb new music.

