Primavera Sound 2022

Primavera Sound is one of those festivals that fans look forward to all year, indeed, just after the closing of an edition there is a rush to join the waiting list for the following year.So it was that the 2022 edition saw a flood of fans from all over Europe arriving in Barcelona to celebrate the return of the festival. Even the organizers found themselves unprepared as there was no lack of long queues at the bars as an official apology on the second day confirmed. Despite this, the show continued in high spirits, with plenty of music and fun catering for all musical pallets.The numerous stages, the perfectly organized line-ups and the punctuality of the artists allowed everyone to choose and organize a personal festival setlist. Covid again cast its shadow across the festival denying headliners The Strokes their highly anticipated return. At Primavera Sound what you live and breathe is a consistently positive festive energy with more than 200,000 people gathering to celebrate the return of their idols live.There are those who listen to the live shows, those who allow themselves a little rest in the lounge areas, those who enjoy a few drinks, those who are recharging their energy at the numerous stands. Finally, the music begins, and the volume turns diminishes all chatter, the growing line-up keeps the rhythm and adrenaline high late into the night, with no one choosing to leave their spot in front of the stage.A special mention for Beck, a true rock star on stage. Nick Cave, the years pass for him, but the energy is always that of a child. Gorillaz, Damon Albarn welcomed various artists with each song and with them their videos on the big screens enchanting and brightening the Barcelona night.A final mention should be made to all those who worked on the 2022 edition. The organization and safety of its public was clearly paramount, everything took place efficiently and in complete tranquility. See you next year Primavera Sound, I look forward to the new lineup!Thank you all.