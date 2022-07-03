Live The Rolling Stones BST Hyde Park Amanda Hall-Davis Share with:





Powering onto the stage to celebrate sixty years, the Rolling Stones were raw and untouched. Joined by selective, handpicked special guests, which included Grammy award winning artist, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram.



Packing the roaming wonderland at The Sixty Tour, BST, Hyde Park, a diverse crowd welcomed The Dinner Party – their opening act graced the main stage, with an invitation to a set of fresh experimental and meditative soundscapes. ‘Nothing Matters’ track, was an enchanting spectacle, as Marina’s vocals were a tonal force.



Moving to The Flints at the Rainbow stage, who mixed it up with an alternative rock set. High energy, eclectic sounds from Matt Anslow were pumped out with underlining tones of Radiohead.



Enter Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, played a double set and exceeded musical boundaries, with his mastery of the Delta Blues, bringing it to the forefront. Ingram took the crowd, to levels of astounding appreciation, with his exemplary talent.



His weapon is his guitar, alongside rich vocals, making Ingram a sonorous sensation. His style of play is a creative musical alchemy, with influences of Jimi Hendrix, Muddy Waters and Bo Didley. An artist to watch, as track after track, Ingram offered glimpses of a unique, signature style. ‘662’, ‘Fresh Out’, ‘She called me Kingfish’ etc, drew a fervent crowd in.



Grammy award winner, Courtney Barnett unique fingerstyle guitar riffs and sometimes melancholic compositions kept it real, as she worked the main stage.



Sam Fender had the crowd on their feet with his set, before The Stones raucous welcome, as they paid tribute to the legacy of Charlie Watts. Deafening chants of ‘Charlie, Charlie’, rang out as Jagger, Wood and Richards infectious energy, took over the outdoor arena.



Jagger led the overzealous crowd’s participation with claps and repeated howls, across a walkway stage, and the Stones were reborn.



‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’– were blasted out, as Richards guitar riffs took the crowd, to a near hysterical level.



An encore finale of (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, the Stones hugged and bowed, but they’ll be back….

