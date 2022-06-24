Live Elton John BST Hyde Park Steven Hammond Share with:





The distant chord progression of ‘Bennie And The Jets’ bellows through Hyde Park as the atmosphere reaches fever point. Jean pockets filled with beer and one in each hand to go, an excitable trot takes me to front of stage. A belated arrival marks a slow start from me. Quite the contrary from Elton.



Tonight the curtain falls on Elton John’s illustrious touring career as he waves goodbye. Or perhaps it’s really a hello, I’m still standing.



An abundance of sequins and extravagant attire, Hyde Park is glowing. To my surprise, Elton takes his stool at 7:50pm. My trot soon becomes a gallop as I make the second verse of ‘Bennie And The Jets’. Stage seemingly within touching distance, fever point is surpassed.



A mere three songs in and Elton is lent 65,000 voices for ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’. ‘Tiny Dancer’ and ‘Rocket Man’ follow suit. Hyde Park is sounding glorious.



A vivid arrangement of lights adorn the Great Oak Stage as Elton attempts to squeeze fifty years of hits in two and a half hours. Surely Elton has a curfew exemption?



Hyde Parks hips are shaking for rockier tracks such as ‘The Bitch Is Back’ and ‘Saturday Nights Alright For Fighting’. Air guitars in full flow.



Nostalgia flourishes for ‘Crocodile Rock’. Hand holding aplenty and feet that can’t keep still. Stones and water is all we are missing.



As blood turns to alcohol, emotions run high for ‘Candle In The Wind’. A beautiful moment.



Elton address a flamboyant crowd, dedicating ‘Border Song’ to Aretha Franklin and ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ to his beloved friend, George Michael. A touching tribute.



10pm and a darker sky makes for brighter lights, as Elton takes his stool for the second time this evening. Encore time. ‘Your Song’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ conclude a set of highlights.



Elton departs to ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ as Hyde Park empties with nothing but beaming smiles and jelly like legs.



A real sense of achievement is my overriding feeling as mask free crowds once again rub shoulders in this post pandemic age. Live music is back and it’s been a long time coming.