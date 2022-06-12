Download returns after 3 years of Covid putting a stop to everything....and it returned with a bang!



I am some what a Download Festival veteran now and I have had good years as well as bad, this year was very good indeed.



The line up was pretty good with the mighty Iron Maiden the highlight for me who headlined the Saturday giving the fans the show they deserved



Download Festival is so much more than just a music festival. It is a chance for the rock community to come together and be themselves in what can sometimes be a very judgemental genre. Everyone is there for a good, safe time and this years atmosphere was great, helped by the fact the sun shone all weekend.



The organisation seemed to be back to its best as well, I cant recall having to que longer than 5 minutes for the bar, food or the dreaded festival toilets meaning more time in the sun watching the biggest rock bands on the planet.



Donnington is the home of rock and that will never change. Time to grab the early bird tickets as next year is the 20th anniversary of the festival and it has been extended to 4 days, meaning morr heavy metal than ever!



