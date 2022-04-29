Bolstered by jazz sensibilities and deepened by psychedelic sonics, the new album Becoming Someone by Swansgate delivers a collection of tracks that ooze with the vibe of a long, hazy summer night. The group merges its psychedelia and elevated chord structures with a foundation of modern r&b to create a sound that continues to evolve and mutate out of the umbrella of the indie scene. Like the genre's experimentalists like Tame Impala or Animal Collective, Swansgate has found success bringing ethereal melodies and dense synth layers to the pop realm. Based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, the group led by multi-instrumentalist Stu Draughn assembles a rich concoction of smooth keys, groovy guitars, and tight rhythms to create a distinctly tropical atmosphere. Becoming Someone is that crossover album that will have pop fans humming along while the hipper indie crowd appreciates the subtle textures the band weaves.



The pads that ring in 'Lost In the Sun' are the first puff of Indica to the album. There to mellow you out while expanding your mind to think and feel a little deeper than your 9-5 allows. Draughn sings in a shiny autotuned croon. Claps and a sparkly mono synth solo set the scene of light dancing off a sunset-lit ocean. Horns and organ further ingrain the laidback vibe as the synths turn slightly trippy to play it into the follow-up. The first single 'Island of Lies' is fittingly the album's standout piece. A swell of worldly instruments segues to an entrancing beat driven by a throbbing bass line and sublime vocals. Rap cadences evolve as the synths ripple in increasing layers.



Midway refresh track 'Why Need Someone?' hangs on an easygoing half-time in the pocket like 'Benny and the Jets' thanks to an effortlessly tight groove from Michael McKinney's live drums. A track that fits right in with Spotify's Indie Essentials playlist. Guitars, bass, and keys all ebb and flow as one while playing complementary parts. Smooth jazz for Gen Z. The album descends further into dreamy confessional pop r&b, like the cannabis running its course through to the end of the night. The two closers amp up the psychedelia a notch to end on a transcendent note.



Becoming Someone features brilliant arrangements using beautifully rounded guitar and key tones. Swansgate creates a fluffy cloud on which to drift through a warm summer evening while reviewing yourself and your relationships in the process. The album still lands firmly in pop territory so it won't be winning over many staunch psych-rockers but it will open the ears of mainstream pop fans to more empyrean textures.



