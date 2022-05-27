Mudlow may hail from Brighton but they have the sound and feel of the Bayou and this is one of a very few albums this year that I have listened to purely for pleasure.



The band consists of Tobias Mudlow on guitar and vocals, Matt Latcham on drums and Paul Pascoe on bass (also producer) and they pack some serious skills as well as writing some righteous tunes.



All through this, you can hear their influences – Tony Joe White, Bo Diddley, Jerry Reed, Junior Kimbrough, Juicy Lucy – but they mix it all up to make a deep and dark melange of southern-fried Funky Blues with a whiskey side and we aren’t talking about sipping whiskey either.



When they crank it up the music is driving and pulsating as on ‘Red Rock’, but when they slow things down as they do on the title track it all gets very dark and mesmeric and they draw you in to the deepest and lowest of emotions.







There is also a sense of humour on a few numbers, none moreso than ‘The Last Rung Down … To Hell’ – a real noir western, very Tarantino, with great imagery in the lyrics.



Without question, this deserves to be a real breakthrough album for Mudlow and I have to say again, an album I really enjoyed the heck out of.