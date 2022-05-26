David Gray was far from an overnight success when he achieved 10xPlatinum status for his fourth studio album, White Ladder. Having debuted in 1993 with the album, A Century Ends, it wouldn't be until two years after the release of his fourth studio album that he would be catapulted to international acclaim following the success of his single, Babylon. Having since become a mainstay of the British music industry, Gray is currently on the road celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakout record (even though the record turns 24 in November - blame Covid-19!)



Appearing at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena, the success of his album is evident as the audience boasts a mixed age range and sparks a feverish excitement as the auditorium fills to see David Gray playing his own support slot. While everyone is collected together to celebrate White Ladder, Gray uses the time wisely to celebrate key moments from his 11 other studio albums. With simplistic staging, he allows the music and his rich vocal to be the stars of the show as he treats the audience to stunning renditions of The One I Love, Be Mine, Flame Turns Blue and Alibi.





After a brief interval and a change of suit, David Gray returned to the stage to celebrate the album that had brought the audience together. While the excitement could be felt prior to his opening set, the euphoric feeling of hearing such a striking release played in full over two decades after first finding it's audience proved truly infectious. As he moved from song to song, Gray clearly enjoyed the emotional singing and occasional catcall from his very responsive audience.



An album of White Ladder's stature holds different memories for all audience members, and while key singles Babylon, Sail Away and This Year's Love were rewarded with the loudest singing, the beauty of the more often overlooked Nightblindness and White Ladder proved them to be something of a showstopper.



With his audience eating out of the palm of his hand, Gray returned to the stage for a brief encore. From the up-tempo return of Tainted Love, which showcased the playfulness in his vocal through to a tender moment to remember his late father's rush to Glastonbury and their joint conversation with the late David Bowie, it was in his cover of the aforementioned's Life on Mars? that the spines tingled to the same proportion as they had for This Year's Love.



By celebrating not just his most commercially successful, but journeying through his craft to date, David Gray took his audience on a magical, emotional ride that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. A truly beautiful evening.

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW! ,