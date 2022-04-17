Dua Lipa is finally on the road in the UK with Future Nostalgia. Having released one of the biggest albums of the last few years, her tour has been delayed more than once due to Covid-19. However, while many artists have stayed static awaiting a tour of their current material, Dua has proved ever the forward thinking artist has been releasing a wealth of new material to build in to the highlight anticipated set.



Before Dua Lipa arrives centre stage at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, upcoming artist of the moment Griff captivates the almost full arena with a note-perfect performance of key cuts from her recent EP, One Foot In Front Of The Other, alongside other singles. Taking on a Whitney Houston classic in any set is a bold move, but Griff's inclusion showcased further the depth of beauty in her powerful voice. There is little doubt that within a couple of years that Griff will be headlining her own sold out Arena tours.



With no less than 30 singles under her belt since she debuted in 2015 with New Love, Dua Lipa is nothing short of prolific as a recording artist. As a result, it is little surprise that not every single made the set, but there was not a moment to not bop within the phenomenal set delivered.



Opening with the always epic Physical, it was clear that Dua Lipa was out to enjoy herself and ensure that everyone in the arena was transported for a night of carefree fun. Although there were clear audience favourites - New Rules, Levitating and Be The One - there was not a moment that fell short of phenomenal.



Both Sir Elton John and Angele joined the celebrations (albeit by video pre-record), while the backing dancers were faultlessly choreographed to bring Dua's back catalogue to life. With all bar her recent Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus collaborations making the cut, fans walked away wanting more but equally with appetites more the filled. Roll on the next tour. Let's just hope the wait isn't as long next time...



