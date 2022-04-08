It could be argued that Wet Leg released one of 2021's biggest novelty records. Having romped into many a playlist thanks to their viral hit, Chaise Longue, they proved themselves a tongue-in-cheek, punk-driven earworm combo that boasted a sass that could not be ignored. However, unlike many artists behind novelty records, their debut album proves that they may be more Steps than Lou Bega - in career longevity potential as opposed to sonic disposition.



Now the comparison may be somewhat unexpected, but hear me out. Steps were launched with the line-dancing anthem 5,6,7,8. Nobody expected them to follow the single up with subsequent hit singles that changed their career trajectory from one-hit wonder to 20+ year pop phenomenon. Chaise Longue could have easily been a punk-pop take on the formula. It had the memorable factor and will have had wide appeal outside of its genre for sheer memorability factor. However, with their debut album, Wet Leg has realised that they needed to shake up the formula and show that there is much more to them than initially apparent.



As a result, Wet Leg have released an album that many will argue is the strongest debut of 2022, and they would not be wrong for thinking so. While it is not a perfect album, it has a diversity in sound, a depth in lyrical content and a presence that makes Wet Leg a very strong contendor for one of 2022's biggest break-out bands and should set them firmly on the map to longer term success.



While the retro vibes of I Don't Wanna Go Out, with it's Bowie undertones, provides the album's stand out moment, it is closely followed by the striking Oh No. Although Supermarket has punk potential, it is actually the album's most disappointing cut - but will no doubt grow into a live favourite.



Wet Leg had a lot to prove on their debut album. They have effortlessly done so.

