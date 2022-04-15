Johnny Winter was a unique Bluesman and his speed and power virtually defined Texas Blues/Rock. He was a major influence on Stevie Ray Vaughan and was credited with bringing Muddy Waters back to playing the kind of Blues that turned Johnny on in the first place.



If anyone was going to make a proper tribute album to him, it has to be his brother Edgar, a star in his own right, who played with Johnny Winter in their youth and later on.



The list of stars on this album is genuinely staggering – Joe Bonamassa, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joe Walsh, Warren Haynes, Keb Mo, Robben Ford, Taylor Hawkins, Ringo Starr and on and on. All delivering music in the style of Johnny Winter but with their own individual styles.



It’s a surprisingly listenable album too. As a long time fan of Johnny, I was almost expecting some kind of anodyne copying of the great man but every track comes over with genuine passion and no shortage of excellent playing.

Opening with Winter’s own ‘Mean Town Blues’ featuring Bonamassa, it fairly leaps out of the speakers with that familiar chugging riff of Winter’s and Edgar’s gruff vocals, it really sets the whole thing up really well.



From there you get all the numbers that Johnny Winter was most famous for – ‘Johnny B. Goode’ with Joe Walsh on lead vocals, ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and John McFee on guitars and Billy Payne on keys, ‘Got My Mojo Workin’’ has a lineup of Bobby Rush: Lead Vocal and Harp, Edgar Winter: Piano, Michael McDonald and John McFee: supporting Vocals, David Grissom: Guitar.



One of my favourites of both Johnny and Edgar (and especially the two together) is ‘Rock & Roll Hoochie Koo’ and this is killer with Steve Lukather: Guitar Solo, Tim Pierce: Rhythm Guitars, Phil X: Additional Rhythm Guitar and Supporting Vocals.

And, of course, his version of ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ which out-stoned the Stones version, here delivered by Phil X: Guitar Solo and Supporting Vocals, Waddy Wachtel: Rhythm Guitars, Bob Glaub: Bass, Kenny Aronoff: Timbale solo and all Percussion.

The least expected track is ‘Lone Star Blues’ with Edgar on vocals and Keb Mo delivering everything else – frankly, it is probably the best track on the album.



All around, a superb tribute to a master who is sadly no longer with us.





