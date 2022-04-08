Album Son Of Dave Call Me King Andy Snipper Share with:





Amazing that this is the 10th album from Son Of Dave.



True solo artist, his Blues is based around his gruff vocals, harp playing and beatboxing and after 9 previous albums he really does sound to be in his prime.



His music is probably the nearest thing today to the real Bluesmen of yore. Not that he is a soundalike to anyone, but the spirit of his Blues is raw and pure, great to dance to and there is a sense of fun about his songs that brings a smile every time I listen to him.



The funk and groove in his playing is infectious, never more than on tracks like ‘F The Daily Mail’ or ‘I’m Going Monkey For Your Love’ but he can do more too, such as the didgeridoo on ‘Waste Time With Me’ (surely an underused instrument).



There really isn’t anyone quite like Son Of Dave and this album is as good as his live shows – very special.





