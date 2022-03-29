Don’t you ever wake up from another sleepless night and think ‘Oh no, here we go again, yet another day of propagandistic prattle from a corporate-controlled media intent on narrowing perception and perspectives, spewing fear porn around the clock. Endless swindlenomics from hectoring and lecturing ‘climate catastrophists’ who portentously warn of imminent coastal flooding and how we should manage our waste more effectively yet who continue to buy sprawls of beach properties’? Noel Skum* is an insomniac as a result.



Have you never looked at these wannabee Tony ‘Iron Man’ Starks, stunted narcissistic men-children with their megalomaniac aspirations and gaudy gadgetry that could feed a continent and simply … despair? Noel Skum does.



Do you ever stop to consider that the relentless junk provided by these hypocritical elites and their deployment of weapons of mass distraction might in reality be traps? Noel Skum is adamant that this is the case.



Cut from similar cloth to 2019’s ‘Human Traffic Jam’ ‘Rough Dimension’ is a satirical, scathing, scything swipe at the (inhu)manufactured dead-ends societies anywhere and everywhere have been corralled and herded into. Where any and all differences have been erased by a homogenous filtered blandness readily available at the click of a button, ersatz existences and virtual representations replacing personalities and character. A multitude of Stepford lives where natural instincts are substituted for vacuous simulacra.



Deriving sonic inspiration and manic damnation from illuminaries such as Chrome’s dystopiate-landscapes and the Sisters of Mercy’s darkened doorways to humancipation Noel Skum delivers nine adrenochrome-fuelled anthems of isolation and identity-dissolving/resolving antidotes.



The song titles tell stories of sordid realism on their own: ‘Victim of Vixen’; ‘Live in Dream’; ‘Walk of Fame’; ‘Crisis Stage’. Passé-Modern maladies mixed with modern melodies.



Noel Skum is angry and he wants you to be too. Noel Skum is identifying and selecting the requisite targets and aiming his sights for you to avoid making the mistakes they want you to make. Noel Skum is on your side.



Noel Skum is here to guide you to a conscious awakening of which there will be no turning back. Noel Skum is the The Fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse. Join Noel Skum today.



*Noel Skum is the auraltistic alter-ego of Drab Majesty’s Andrew Clinco and is absolutely not to be confused with Leon Kums or Lone Smuk*



