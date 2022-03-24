Joe Hicks confronts self-doubt on new single ‘Mirror Mirror’.



If you’re like most of us, then you will at some point have experienced the inescapable gremlin known as self-doubt.



Whether we choose to push through or be consumed by Inner doubt can often lead to the path we take in life’s big moments.



Joe Hicks’ latest single takes on his man in the mirror, and comes out swinging.



Life isn’t quite how the protagonist dreamt it would be, but he’s making the best of it anyway.



The man in the mirror looms large with the occasional fear, but also reflects what could be, if its twin can

showcase his full self to the world.



The words are, relatable, ernest, and tinged with optimism.



In keeping with this sunny outlook, the electric guitar offers a jaunty if relaxed rhythm. Imagine strolling down the street, with the blue sky above, the breeze in your hair, and you have the musical vibe the track is aiming for.



The artist from Newbury has been showcased by both the BBC and Clash. If Hicks’ vocal is anything to go by, then the attention was with good reason.



The singer has a confident charisma about him. The musician further captures the ear by unexpectedly pushing his Voice towards falsetto almost a minute into the song.



Overall, ‘Mirror Mirror’ is a bright optimistic take on life’s ups and downs. The song’s light rock backing keeps the listener feeling good and tapping along.