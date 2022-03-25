The first time I heard Dom Martin was one of those ‘Jaw drop’ moments – the sheer talent and emotion that he put into his music was staggering. I’ve followed him since and he has only grown in stature and exposed more sides to his music.



This is the second single from his new album ‘A Savage Life’ and while it shimmers with beauty and emotion there is darkness and deep, deep soul in the song and his exquisite playing.



His main influences are Rory Gallagher and John Martyn and I hear a lot of John in this song, especially the whispery element to his voice, but the rest is all Dom Martin.



“Echoes is about loss and finding things that used to belong to souls that have passed on,” says Dom. “It’s a song about ghostly things and memories of the past and I guess it was inspired by me returning to Belfast after periods away during difficult times in my life.”



To put it simply, this is music of supreme quality, played by a man who is getting better and better.







