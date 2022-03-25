Album Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse Good Times End Times Andy Snipper Share with:





Robin Davey was with The Hoax, an award winning British Blues band of the ‘90’s and together with Greta Valenti, they were Well Hung Heart, one of the most original punk/Blues outfits of recent years. Now they have reappeared as Beaux Gris Gris & the Apocalypse and if this sophmore album is anything to go by, they will be around for a number of years – this is an excellent album that doesn’t stick to any one genre but makes some great music across the spectrum.



As well as Valenti on vocals and Davey on lead guitar, they also feature Mark Barrett on drums, Stephen Mildwater on bass and Emma Jonson on keyboards. All put together, a highly talented outfit with a lot of very different chops.



Opening number (the first single), ‘Fill Me Up’ is all about massive energy and an explosion of rhythm.

‘Bungalow Paradise’ brings the heat down, Valenti’s softer vocal performance keening for the perfect place to live and love, Jonson’s electric piano bringing out subtlety and Barrett’s brushed drums creating an intimate air.



Probably my favourite track, ‘Trouble Is Coming’ is dark and moody, a New Orleans rhythm, fuzzed guitar from Davey and a distorted and anxious sound. Jonson’s keys are like a worrying itch you can’t quite reach and the whole track is full of menace and threat. I can see it being a live favourite for ages.



‘Is This The Blues’ is yet another side to the band, Valenti’s spoken and echoey vocals are superb, Davey’s guitar is edgy and howls like a trapped cat, the track is reminiscent of Tom Waits at his best.



‘Gris Gris’ is exactly NOT what you would expect from a song with that title – yes there is a New Orleans feel to it but I’ll leave it to the listener to make up their own mind.



Beaux Gris Gris are different to about any other band on the Blues scene at the moment. They have their own voice and don’t try to be anything other than original. Refreshing, for sure and a great listen too. Now I’m desperate to see them live.



March 26: Muse Brecon, Wales,

March 27: Half Moon, Putney, London

March 29: Tuesday Night Music Club, Coulsdon

March 31: West End Center, Aldershot

April 01: Bluefunk, Manchester Rugby Club,

April 02: Blues At The Bay, Stockton On Tees



